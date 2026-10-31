Canucks point to progress as losses pile up

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VANCOUVER – It might not be reflected in recent results, but the Vancouver Canucks believe they are finally heading in the right direction.

The Canucks played a good first period, then showed some fight when down two goals in the third, before losing 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL play Saturday night.

Despite having just one win in their last 13 games (1-11-1), head coach Manny Malhotra sees the team making progress.

“It’s not closer to where we need to be, or need to get to, but there is progress,” said the first-year NHL bench boss. “It’s frustrating as we talk about these games loss after loss. But we do see improvement in different areas of our game. It’s just tough to see those when there’s no correlation to wins.”

Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season as the Leafs halted a two-game losing skid.

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William Nylander and Teddy Blueger both had a goal and an assist. Zack MacEwen also scored for Toronto (8-6-2), which wrapped up a four-game road trip (2-2-0).

Brock Boeser, on the power play, and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks (3-12-1).

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Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves.

Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots and also earned an assist on Blueger’s empty-net goal.

Vancouver played well in the first period, with Boeser scoring on a breakaway to tie the score 1-1.

The Leafs controlled most of the second period with Matthews and MacEwen scoring. Sasson made things interesting early in the third, drawing the Canucks to within a goal by scoring off the rebound of a Brendan Gallagher shot.

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After losing games by five, three and four goals earlier in the year, Vancouver has tightened up defensively. Six of their last eight losses have been by two goals or less.

“I think our team has played a lot better hockey of late,” said Boeser, who scored his fifth goal of the year. “It’s something we can build on.

“We’re generating more shots and I think our defensive game is coming along and getting better. You’ve got to look at the little things. As long as those are improving, then we’ve got to build off those. We’ve got to stick with the process here.”

Malhotra liked the Canucks’ forecheck in the first period and the way the team was able to sustain offensive zone pressure. Vancouver also received strong goaltending from Merilainen, especially when he stopped first-overall pick Gavin McKenna on a power-play chance in the first period.

“Every game he’s played this year he’s given us an opportunity to win,” said Malhotra. “He’s made some incredible stops.”

After missing the playoffs the last two years, and finishing last overall last season, the Canucks knew they faced a rebuild this campaign.

Malhotra said the coaching staff tries to highlight the positive.

“As coaches it’s very easy to watch video and point out all the negatives but you’ve got to catch them doing it,” he said. “When there are positives we tend to praise those things and celebrate those things and hope we see more of them.”

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Sasson said staying positive in the dressing room isn’t always easy.

“It’s tough,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good guys in this room, a lot of guys that want it. You’ve just got to stick with it, stick with the process. It’s super cliché but that’s all you can do.

“You keep getting yourself in tight games … and limit their scoring chances and (you’ll) turn this thing around.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2026.