Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Talk of a coalition government ‘premature’, Green leader argues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 4:35 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 4:36 pm
Federal coalition government explainer
Global BC's legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on why a potential NDP-Liberal coalition in Ottawa would be different than our NDP-Green alliance in B.C.

Green Leader Elizabeth May says talk of a coalition government in Canada is “premature” until after the Oct. 21 election.

May says parties can plan to work together before ballots are cast in countries with a proportional representation electoral system, but such talk is “meaningless” in Canada’s first-past-the-post system.

Federal Election: The party that wins most seats should form government: Scheer
Federal Election: The party that wins most seats should form government: Scheer

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had electoral reform as one of his campaign promises in 2015 but dropped the idea shortly into his mandate.

The possibility of a coalition government has been a popular topic, with polls showing a strong possibility of a minority Liberal or Conservative government emerging from Monday’s vote.

READ MORE: Coalition government — What is it, and where does each party stand?

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said over the weekend that he would consider entering into a coalition with Trudeau’s Liberals, though he has recently appeared cooler on the idea.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh walks back coalition talk
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh walks back coalition talk

May is campaigning in British Columbia today to promote her party’s fisheries policy.

Federal Election 2019: Trudeau not focused on possibility of coalition government
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau not focused on possibility of coalition government
© 2019 The Canadian Press
