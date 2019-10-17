Talk of a coalition government ‘premature’, Green leader argues

Green Leader Elizabeth May says talk of a coalition government in Canada is “premature” until after the Oct. 21 election.
May says parties can plan to work together before ballots are cast in countries with a proportional representation electoral system, but such talk is “meaningless” in Canada’s first-past-the-post system.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had electoral reform as one of his campaign promises in 2015 but dropped the idea shortly into his mandate.
The possibility of a coalition government has been a popular topic, with polls showing a strong possibility of a minority Liberal or Conservative government emerging from Monday’s vote.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said over the weekend that he would consider entering into a coalition with Trudeau’s Liberals, though he has recently appeared cooler on the idea.
May is campaigning in British Columbia today to promote her party’s fisheries policy.
