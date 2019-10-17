Stratford high school locked down after police receive handgun call

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old was arrested and a replica handgun was seized after Stratford Police placed Northwestern Secondary School in a lockdown on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the school at around noon for a report of a student with a handgun.

“The student was identified and the school went into lockdown,” Const. Darren Fischer said. “The male was located shortly after 1 p.m. and was arrested at that time was found to be in possession of a replica handgun.”

Fisher said a second 14-year-old student was also arrested for obstruction.

He said police are continuing to investigate but they believe there is no threat to the public at this point.

“Any students that were affected by this incident and needed some assistance with what had happened, counselling was offered to them at the school and those services will continue to be available to them tomorrow and anytime in the future that they may need it,” he said.

The lockdown at Northwestern Secondary School ended at around 1:30 p.m.