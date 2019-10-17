Menu

Crime

Stratford high school locked down after police receive handgun call

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 4:04 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 4:43 pm
One person was arrested and a replica handgun was seized at Northwestern Secondary School in Stratford on Thursday.
One person was arrested and a replica handgun was seized at Northwestern Secondary School in Stratford on Thursday. @SPSmediaoffice / Twitter

A 17-year-old was arrested and a replica handgun was seized after Stratford Police placed Northwestern Secondary School in a lockdown on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the school at around noon for a report of a student with a handgun.

READ MORE: St. Marys home broken into while owners attend funeral: police

“The student was identified and the school went into lockdown,” Const. Darren Fischer said. “The male was located shortly after 1 p.m. and was arrested at that time was found to be in possession of a replica handgun.”

Fisher said a second 14-year-old student was also arrested for obstruction.

He said police are continuing to investigate but they believe there is no threat to the public at this point.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Stratford man from viral cat abuse video found with cats, say police

“Any students that were affected by this incident and needed some assistance with what had happened, counselling was offered to them at the school and those services will continue to be available to them tomorrow and anytime in the future that they may need it,” he said.

The lockdown at Northwestern Secondary School ended at around 1:30 p.m.

