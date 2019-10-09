St. Marys home broken into while owners attend funeral: police

Send this page to someone via email

A home in St. Marys, Ont., was allegedly broken into on Monday while its owners were at a funeral.

According to Stratford police, the residents returned to their house to discover that a window had been smashed and some items were reportedly missing.

Police say the alleged break-in occurred at a home on Widder Street East sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

