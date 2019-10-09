Stratford man from viral cat abuse video found with cats, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Stratford police say a man who was made infamous after a video that appeared to show him abusing a cat went viral has breached his probation by being found with the same animal.

Police say the 19-year-old Stratford man was arrested in March after the video surfaced, and was later convicted of permitting the pain and suffering of an animal.

Police say they went to the man’s home on Tuesday and allege that officers found him with two cats, including the same one from the video.

According to police, there were no signs of any harm to the cats, which appeared to be in good shape. The animals have been turned over to the humane society.

Police say the man has been charged with breaching his prohibition and probation orders.

