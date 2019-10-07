Menu

Crime

Stratford police investigating after newborn kittens were found in a garbage bag

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2019 12:01 pm
Two kittens awaiting new homes.
Stratford Police can be contacted at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800222-TIPS. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Only two of five kittens have survived after being rescued from a garbage bag in St. Marys over the weekend.

A woman was walking her dogs in the St. Marys Cemetery, at 150 Cain Street, on Sunday afternoon when she heard a meowing coming from a garbage can.

Stratford police said when the women looked into the garbage can, she found a bag tied up with five kittens inside.

The newborns were believed to be only one to two days old at the time of discovery, and police added it’s believed they were discarded within a 12-hour time frame before being found.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in fatal crash in Delhi, Ont., involving transport truck

Media Relations Officer Const. Darren Fischer said the good samaritan took the kittens to the St. Marys Veterinary Clinic, where they were treated and three later passed away.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s assumed right now it’s due to abandonment and exposure to the elements that they passed away,” said Fischer.

Fischer added that as of today the two surviving kittens are doing very well and are being cared for by staff at the clinic.

The trash can where the kittens were discovered is located at the south end of the cemetery, just north of Section B.

Police have opened an animal cruelty investigation and are asking anyone with information about the kittens to come forward.

“Ultimately we want to find out why the kittens were abandoned and see what kind of education we can provide so this kind of stuff does not happen again,” said Fischer.

Stratford Police can be contacted at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800222-TIPS.

TAGS
Animal CrueltyCatStratfordKittenSt Mary'sanimal cruelty investigationKittens found in garbage can
