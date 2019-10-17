Halton police looking for driver after video appears to show person hanging onto moving car

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver after officers were alerted to a video that appears to show a person hanging onto the back of a moving car.

Police posted the video to Twitter Thursday in the hope that someone would recognize the vehicle or the person hanging onto the car.

“On occasion, you’ve asked us what would warrant a dangerous driving charge,” the tweet read.

“Pretty sure this would make the grade.”

In the 30-second clip, a person appears to be hanging onto the back of the car while wearing rollerblades.

“It’s a danger to not just the person on the back of the vehicle … it’s a danger to everybody on the road,” Const. Ryan Anderson said.

“If that person comes off the back of the car and someone swerves to get out of the way of that person, it could cause a collision … It’s a pretty shocking video and it’s pretty reckless behaviour.”

Anderson said investigators have not been able to make out a licence plate from the video.

Police told Global News the incident happened Monday in the westbound lanes of Upper Middle Road in Oakville.

Police said the video was submitted by a citizen who had a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2276.

