Video appears to show garbage truck crashing into power lines in downtown Toronto

Global News has obtained exclusive video appearing to show a garbage truck crashing into power lines in downtown Toronto Friday morning.

In the video, shot from above the intersection of Jarvis and Carlton streets, a truck can be seen driving with what appears to be a dumpster raised above the main body of the truck.

It proceeds through the intersection and appears to crash into power lines, causing a spark and making a large object fall from the truck.

Police confirmed to Global News that officers received a call at 7:24 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision at the intersection.

Officers said they had to close Carlton Street in both directions between Sherbourne and Church streets as a result of the crash.

Toronto Hydro spokesperson Kaitlin Woods told Global News that only TTC wires were hit and power was not affected for residences in the area.

Woods said homes in the area all have underground wires providing power.

Some TTC service, however, was affected in the area.

506 Carlton: Detour via Coxwell Ave, Queen St E, Broadview Ave, Dundas St E and Bay St due to a downed wire. Shuttle buses are on the way. https://t.co/hiSjqwgtG7 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 7, 2019

A hydro crew was dispatched to the area to repair the damaged wires and ensure that no live wires remained on the ground.

Police said the driver remained on scene but there is no word on what charges, if any, they could be facing.