Entertainment

Neil Patrick Harris shares health update after sea urchin incident

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 11:25 am
Neil Patrick Harris attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Neil Patrick Harris attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. JC Olivera/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris is recovering from surgery after a sea urchin incident in Croatia two months ago.

On Tuesday, Harris revealed that he had “tripped and hand planted [sic] onto a sea urchin almost two months ago while climbing rocky cliffs in Croatia.”

“Most of the tiny spines I dug out myself, but two refused to leave and one got infected. Turns out it pierced through a tendon (see ultrasound video),” the 46-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: Neil Patrick Harris professes love for B.C., sings ‘O Canada’ atop mountain

Harris said his surgery on Tuesday went well “thanks to the surgical talents of Dr. Dan Polatsch and his team.”

“I’m officially urchin free and on the mend,” he wrote.

“Only drawback — having to wear this massive hand elevating contraption for the foreseeable future (see third pic). All in all, though, I have to say: uni is still delicious,” he wrote, attaching a photo of the device.

View this post on Instagram

Had surgery today. I tripped and hand planted onto a sea urchin almost two months ago while climbing rocky cliffs in Croatia. Most of the tiny spines I dug out myself, but two refused to leave and one got infected. Turns out it pierced through a tendon (see ultrasound video). Well, thanks to the surgical talents of Dr. Dan Polatsch and his team, I’m officially urchin free and on the mend. Only drawback – having to wear this massive hand elevating contraption for the foreseeable future (see third pic). All in all, though, I have to say: uni is still delicious.

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

The How I Met Your Mother star went to Croatia in August with his husband, David Burtka, and their nine-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon.

At the time of their trip, Harris posted a video of himself jumping off a boat into the ocean in Croatia.

View this post on Instagram

Jumping for joy, if joy is three stories up. #croatia #iphoneX #waterproof #deathgrip #adriaticsea #glorious

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

READ MORE: New ‘Matrix’ film in the works with Keanu Reeves, Lana Wachowski

News of Harris’ surgery comes after an announcement the actor has joined the cast for the upcoming fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise.

Harris joins Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski, who are returning to the world of The Matrix.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in a new film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created The Matrix with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski said in a statement that the ideas of The Matrix are more relevant now than ever.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” she said.

Variety reports that the role of Morpheus, originally played by Laurence Fishburne, “may be recast for a younger take.”

The outlet also reports that production will begin at the top of 2020.

Plot details are currently unknown for the fourth instalment of the Matrix.

