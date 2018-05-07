Canada
May 7, 2018 9:17 pm
Updated: May 7, 2018 9:22 pm

Neil Patrick Harris professes love for B.C., sings ‘O Canada’ atop mountain

By Gabriela Mazoni Porcaro Global News
A A

Actor Neil Patrick Harris was hiking in B.C. on Monday and posted this video to his Instagram account.


Story continues below

Hiking in B.C. – while I’m anxious to get back to my life in NYC, I’ll sure miss the nature and majestic beauty of 🇨🇦. Vancouver is extraordinary.

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

The caption reads: “Hiking in B.C. – while I’m anxious to get back to my life in NYC, I’ll sure miss the nature and majestic beauty of 🇨🇦. Vancouver is extraordinary.”

In his ever funny self, Harris talks about how this is his last weekend in Canada so he decided to take a hike.

“On this, my last weekend in Canada, I take an amazing hike.”

Standing atop a mountain, he sings “O Canada” and ends the video with a big smile.

“Good times,” he says.

This is not the first the Emmy winner has professed his love for Vancouver.

He has called Vancouver a “fantastic city” to The New York Times and praised it for being health-conscious with plenty of outdoor activities.

Harris has been in Vancouver for the past couple of years filming the Netflix original: A Series of Unfortunate Events, where he plays the evil “Count Olaf.”

 

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
a series of unfortunate events
Hiking
Neil Patrick Harris
Vancouver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News