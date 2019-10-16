Menu

Police seeking public’s help in locating 2 suspects in home invasion in Hillsvale, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 1:56 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 1:57 pm
Windsor District RCMP are asking for help in locating two suspects in connection with a home invasion Hillsvale, N.S., that happened Tuesday.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police say two men, who were masked, approached a home on South Rawdon Road.

One suspect was in possession of a knife and the other is believed to have been carrying a firearm.

Police say the victim was outside the home and ran inside when he saw the suspects approaching. The suspects followed the victim and forcibly entered the home. Shortly after, the victim was able to escape the residence and call police.

The suspects went through the home, damaged the property and then left in a loud truck headed towards Highway. 1.

Police say they do not believe this was a random act, and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor RCMP.

