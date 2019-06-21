Police investigating home invasion after finding victim on side of road in Colchester County, N.S.

Members of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police are looking to locate suspects in a home invasion that occurred during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

Police say that a man was in a home in Dean, N.S., a small community 30 km northeast of Middle Musquodoboit, on Wednesday when he was woken up by another man who had broken into his home.

The suspect allegedly forced the victim into the victim’s own vehicle before threatening him with a knife.

A woman who was allegedly waiting outside the home joined the pair in the victim’s truck.

They drove into Colchester County, at which point the suspect put his foot on the brake as the victim was driving. There was a struggle, and the victim sustained cuts to his hands and face.

The victim was later shoved out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road as the alleged suspects left with his truck.

At 4:13 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP were notified that a man had been forced out of his truck on Hwy. 289 in Upper Stewiacke, N.S.

Police found the victim and he was transported via EHS to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Several RCMP detachments were notified of this incident in an attempt to locate the victim’s vehicle with the two suspects inside.

Police did receive a tip that the suspect vehicle was spotted later on at a service station in Sackville, New Brunswick.

Police are asking for assistance from the public to locate the stolen truck. It is a 2009 Black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with Nova Scotia licence plate CNT 832. It has an extended cab, with a tool box in the back and silver bed rails on each side of the box.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP or 902-490-5020.