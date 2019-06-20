London man charged with armed robbery after pharmacy hold-ups: police

London police say a 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with two reported armed robberies at pharmacies in April.

Officers say the first case happened on the afternoon of April 5 at a pharmacy at 240 Wharncliffe Road North.

A man armed with a knife allegedly demanded narcotics from the pharmacist and then fled the scene with the medication. Police searched the area but weren’t able to find him.

Then on the afternoon of April 16, police say a suspect entered a pharmacy at 813 Richmond St., wielding a knife and demanded narcotics.

The suspect took off, but police say they seized property which he left behind.

No one was hurt in either of the cases.

As a result of the investigation, London police say a 57-year-old London man has been charged with two counts each of armed robbery and disguise with intent.

Police say the suspect was already in custody and was charged by way of warrant. He’s set to appear in court to answer to the charges on Friday, June 21.