Suspect sought in Hale Street home invasion-style robbery: London police

City police are on the lookout for a male suspect in connection to with alleged targeted home invasion-style robbery in east London Tuesday.

Investigators said it happened around 12:45 a.m. at a residence on Hale Street. It’s alleged a male suspect attended the address, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

READ MORE: Trio sought in alleged south London robbery that seriously injured man: police

“The suspect allegedly attempted to force his way into the unit,” police said Wednesday. “During the altercation, the gun fired a round into a wall of the residence.”

The suspect fled, but authorities were not contacted. The suspect allegedly returned to the address several hours later, around 6 a.m., at which point police were called.

WATCH: London police issue new footage in decade-long murder investigation (March 22)

Evidence a shot had been fired was located at the scene by officers, police said, adding the victim in the case suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: 4th suspect arrested in connection with alleged Florence Street robbery, shooting

The suspect has been described by police as a black male, approximately five-foot-10, with a slim build and dreadlocks, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and sunglasses

No further information about the incident has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).