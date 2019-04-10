4th suspect arrested in connection with alleged Florence Street robbery, shooting

London police have made another arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery and subsequent shooting on Florence Street in late February.

On Wednesday, police announced that Jay Williams, 38, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of robbery with a firearm.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in the area of Florence Street and Kellogg Lane at roughly 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 25. One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and he was treated and released from hospital.

On March 1, police announced that according to the investigation, three males went to a residence armed with weapons including a firearm, knives, and a baseball bat and robbed the occupants of personal belongings.

When the suspects left, a number of shots were fired, which struck one of the three suspects, according to police.

In addition to Williams, London police previously laid robbery-related charges against 28-year-old Johnny Grebenchan and 38-year-old Michael Lenard Gordon.

Craig Bradley Chapman, 39, of London was previously charged with several counts, including discharging a firearm with intent, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.