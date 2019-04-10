Trio sought in alleged south London robbery that seriously injured man: police

London police are turning to the public for help to identify three suspects being sought after a robbery allegedly took place early Wednesday morning in south London.

Police said the alleged incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Wharncliffe Road South and Briscoe Street when two men walking in the area were approached by three other men, who investigators say had their faces covered and were carrying what’s believed to be a gun and hatchet.

It’s alleged that the three suspects demanded the two men give them their belongings. Police said one man was then assaulted.

According to police, the trio fled in a silver SUV with tinted windows, and one of the victims was hospitalized for serious injuries.

No other information has been released about the alleged incident.

Police have described one suspect as an Indigenous man with short brown hair who is six feet two inches tall, approximately 30 years old and between 175 and 200 pounds. Police said the man had a bandana covering his face and was wearing a dark green T-shirt and black pants at the time of the alleged incident.

A second suspect is described as an Indigenous man of undetermined age who was wearing a bandana over his face, a black sweater and black pants at the time of the alleged incident. Police said he is slightly shorter than the first suspect.

Police did not have a detailed description of the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).