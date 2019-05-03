London police arrest man wanted on assault, robbery charges that prompted sex worker warning

London police have arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged robbery and assault that prompted a safety warning to those working in the sex trade.

According to investigators, a man went to a home in the area of Wellington and Simcoe streets shortly after midnight on April 15, after communicating with a woman through an online advertisement.

Police say the suspect tied up a victim, then tasered, assaulted, and robbed her before fleeing in a red 2019 Toyota RAV4. The woman suffered minor injuries, but didn’t seek medical attention, police said.

An arrest warrant for 37-year-old Omar Oneil Williams was announced on Wednesday. He was arrested the next day, thanks to the public’s help, say police.

He is facing several charges, including robbery, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon. Williams is expected to appear in a London courtroom on Friday.