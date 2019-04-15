London man charged in alleged knifepoint ice cream robbery at downtown mini-mart

A 39-year-old London man is facing charges after a mini-mart in the city was allegedly robbed at knifepoint of two tubs of mint chocolate chip ice cream, police said.
Investigators said that around 10:15 p.m. Sunday a man allegedly entered a mini-mart on Dundas Street near Maitland Street, picked up ice cream, and left.
READ MORE: London street preachers make brief, quiet, court appearance
Police said the store’s clerk confronted the man, who produced a large knife and then fled. He was located and arrested by police a short distance away.
The accused faces charges of robbery and resisting arrest, and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.