London man charged in alleged knifepoint ice cream robbery at downtown mini-mart

A 39-year-old London man is facing charges after a mini-mart in the city was allegedly robbed at knifepoint of two tubs of mint chocolate chip ice cream, police said.

Investigators said that around 10:15 p.m. Sunday a man allegedly entered a mini-mart on Dundas Street near Maitland Street, picked up ice cream, and left.

Police said the store’s clerk confronted the man, who produced a large knife and then fled. He was located and arrested by police a short distance away.

The accused faces charges of robbery and resisting arrest, and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.