London street preachers make brief, quiet, court appearance

There were no sandwich boards in sight as London’s notorious street preachers, Matthew Carapella and Steven Ravbar, made a short court appearance Monday morning.

The pair, charged under the city’s updated nuisance bylaw last month, arrived at the provincial offences court at 824 Dundas St. to answer to those charges for the first time.

READ MORE: London public nuisance by-law continues to reel in complaints

No sandwich boards at provincial offences court this morning. Street preachers Matthew Carapella & Steven Ravbar don’t breathe a word as they make their way into the Dundas Street court for their first appearance for violating the city’s public nuisance bylaw. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/0zu2FviRK3 — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) April 15, 2019

Carapella, 32, and 50-year-old Ravbar are known for spouting their religious beliefs on street corners, often targeting women based on their hairstyle and clothing.

They left the courthouse quietly after a judicial pretrial for the case was set for May 30th.

Carapella and Ravbar appeared to be representing themselves.

The pair were criminally charged last week with mischief relating to religious property after a worship service at Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church in Wortley Village was interrupted.

READ MORE: Street preachers face criminal charges after London church service interrupted

The church’s reverend, Andrew Fullerton, told 980 CFPL that two men called him an imposter, a fraud, and an actor, before directing disparaging comments towards women.

According to London police, Carapella and Ravbar will answer to the criminal charges for the first time on May 27th.