Street preachers face criminal charges after interrupting London church service

London’s infamous street preachers are facing criminal charges after interrupting a church service.

According to London police, two men inside a church on Elmwood Avenue allegedly began yelling at female parishioners during the service at roughly 11:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police were contacted but the two men left before officers arrived.

They were located and arrested at roughly 7 p.m. and have since been jointly charged with mischief relating to religious property.

Steven Ravbar, 50, and Matthew Anthony Carapella, 32, were charged in late March with violating the city’s public nuisance bylaw.

The bylaw was amended last year, making it illegal to use abusive or insulting language when it prevents people from enjoying public spaces.