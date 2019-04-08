Street preachers face criminal charges after interrupting London church service

London’s infamous street preachers are facing criminal charges after interrupting a church service.
READ MORE: London public nuisance by-law continues to reel in complaints
According to London police, two men inside a church on Elmwood Avenue allegedly began yelling at female parishioners during the service at roughly 11:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Police were contacted but the two men left before officers arrived.
They were located and arrested at roughly 7 p.m. and have since been jointly charged with mischief relating to religious property.
Steven Ravbar, 50, and Matthew Anthony Carapella, 32, were charged in late March with violating the city’s public nuisance bylaw.
READ MORE: Over 75 complaints against London street preachers, city staff report
The bylaw was amended last year, making it illegal to use abusive or insulting language when it prevents people from enjoying public spaces.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.