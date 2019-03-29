London public nuisance by-law continues to reel in complaints

The City of London reports that citizens have sent in more than 100 complaints this year that align with an amendment recently added to city’s public nuisance by-law.

READ MORE: London city council pass changes to bylaw aimed at curbing street preacher harassment

Introduced in 2018, the amendment prohibits unnecessary interference with the use and enjoyment of a public space.

The change also means abusive or insulting language can now be considered a public nuisance when it prevents people from enjoying public spaces and gives bylaw officers the right to issue a minimum fine of $500.

READ MORE: Over 75 complaints against London street preachers, city staff report

A pair of locally-known street preachers have already been charged under the recently-amended bylaw.

On Mar. 22, the city reported that Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella have been charged with violations on “multiple occurrences” of the personal invective provision of the city’s public nuisance bylaw.

The city also revealed that more than 75 complaints have been filed specific to the actions of Ravbar and Carapella.

With more than 100 complaints arriving just three months into 2019, the city’s call for complaints is being well-heard.

READ MORE: ‘We need a complainant’: city urges Londoners to report if offended by street preachers

In early February, the city urged Londoners to come forward if they’ve been a victim of street harassment.

Complaints are still being accepted. All concerns can be sent online to enforcement@london.ca or over the phone by calling 519-661-4660 during business hours.

The city says all complaints will be reviewed for possible enforcement actions.

WATCH: Arrests made under Kingston’s ‘Nuisance By-Law’ at St. Patrick’s Day street party