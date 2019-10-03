Menu

Crime

RCMP seeking public’s help locating 3 suspects in N.S. home invasion

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 1:10 pm
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three suspects in an East Preston home invasion that happened Wednesday afternoon on Lower Partridge Road.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., police said a youth answered a knock at the door. The man who had knocked asked whether a specific person was in the home. When the youth answered no, the man forced his way through door and was followed by two other men who were both carrying firearms.

Police said the suspects then went through the home and left with jewelry. The youth was not injured.

Police said that they do not believe this was a random act, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

Crime StoppersEast PrestonHome Invasionhome invasion Nova ScotiaLower Partridge RoadNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPRCMP
