Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Abolishing the Senate would see Canadians better represented, NDP leader says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 10:39 am
An image of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh taken on Oct. 11, 2019.
An image of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh taken on Oct. 11, 2019. Global News

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says following through on his party’s long-standing pledge to abolish the Senate would give Canadians better representation.

Singh says senators represent the interests of the political parties that appointed them as opposed to Canadians, including those from smaller provinces.

Federal Election 2019: Singh says Trudeau hasn’t agreed to implement NDP ‘super wealth tax’ plan
Federal Election 2019: Singh says Trudeau hasn’t agreed to implement NDP ‘super wealth tax’ plan

As prime minister, Justin Trudeau introduced reforms to make the Senate more independent, including kicking senators out of the Liberal caucus, but critics say it is still a partisan body.

The New Democrats propose working with the provinces to get rid of an institution the party labels as undemocratic and unaccountable.

Federal Election 2019: Liberals ‘talk progressive but govern conservative’: Singh
Federal Election 2019: Liberals ‘talk progressive but govern conservative’: Singh

They promise that as they would work to abolish the upper chamber, an NDP government would insist the Senate prevent senators from holding up legislation adopted by the House of Commons.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh is in Toronto today, targeting two ridings the NDP lost in 2015 to the Liberals — including former leader Jack Layton’s old riding — and which they hope to take back.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
NDPFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaNew DemocratsCanadian SenateAbolish The SenateNDP wants to abolish the Senate
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.