Traffic

2 dead, 1 injured after crash in Vaughan’s north end: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 4:51 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 4:54 pm
York Regional Police closed off part of King Vaughan Road following the crash.
York Regional Police closed off part of King Vaughan Road following the crash. Andrew Collins / Global News

Officials say two people are dead and another person is injured after a serious two-vehicle crash in Vaughan‘s north end Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews said they were called to the crash on King Vaughan Road between Pine Valley Road and Highway 400 shortly after 2:40 p.m.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they responded with three ambulances and transported two people to a local hospital, while one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 1 dead after serious crash in north Markham

Police later said a second person died as a result of the crash.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they were initially called to the scene, but were told to stand down not long after the call.

Officials have not released the victims’ identities.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of King Vaughan Road was closed in the area for the police investigation.

