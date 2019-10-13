2 dead, 1 injured after crash in Vaughan’s north end: York police

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say two people are dead and another person is injured after a serious two-vehicle crash in Vaughan‘s north end Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews said they were called to the crash on King Vaughan Road between Pine Valley Road and Highway 400 shortly after 2:40 p.m.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they responded with three ambulances and transported two people to a local hospital, while one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later said a second person died as a result of the crash.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they were initially called to the scene, but were told to stand down not long after the call.

Officials have not released the victims’ identities.

Part of King Vaughan Road was closed in the area for the police investigation.