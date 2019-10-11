Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged in death of 3-month-old son granted bail

By Lisa MacGregor Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 7:46 pm
Anthony Kurucz has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his baby in April 2018.
Anthony Kurucz has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his baby in April 2018. Obtained by Global News

Calgary man Anthony Karl Kurucz, charged with murder in the 2018 death of his baby, has been granted bail.

The prosecution consented to his release on Friday, Global News has learned.

Shane Parker, prosecutor for the accused, said there are conditions Kurucz has to follow, including having no contact with witnesses, he must stay in Alberta, and have no passport, weapons or firearms.

Kurucz must also have no contact with anyone under 14 years of age, report weekly and live only in approved residences, according to Parker.

READ MORE: Calgary man charged in death of 3-month-old son

On April 25 2018, Calgary police were called to the 0-100 block of Atlanta Crescent S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. for reports of a baby in medical distress.

Story continues below advertisement

First responders, including EMS and the Calgary Fire Department, arrived and found a three-month-old infant unconscious, police said.

He was rushed to hospital where he died two days later.

The three-month-old baby was found in medical distress in April last year. He died two days later in hospital.
The three-month-old baby was found in medical distress in April last year. He died two days later in hospital. Provided to Global News

The child was alone with his father at the time he was injured, investigators determined.

Calgary police said the investigation was complex, and it’s believed the child’s fatal injuries were not accidental.

“The story provided to medical staff by the child’s father was not consistent with the medical symptoms the child was showing,” police said at the time Kurucz was charged, adding that the child abuse unit was then brought on to the investigation. The child’s death was later declared a homicide.

Kurucz was charged in September with second-degree murder in connection with the death. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that pertains to the case is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Global News’ Heide Pearson

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceBaby DeathBaby KillerCalgary man charged infant deathAnthony Karl KuruczInfant Son Death Calgary
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.