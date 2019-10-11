Calgary man charged in death of 3-month-old son granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary man Anthony Karl Kurucz, charged with murder in the 2018 death of his baby, has been granted bail.

The prosecution consented to his release on Friday, Global News has learned.

Shane Parker, prosecutor for the accused, said there are conditions Kurucz has to follow, including having no contact with witnesses, he must stay in Alberta, and have no passport, weapons or firearms.

Kurucz must also have no contact with anyone under 14 years of age, report weekly and live only in approved residences, according to Parker.

READ MORE: Calgary man charged in death of 3-month-old son

On April 25 2018, Calgary police were called to the 0-100 block of Atlanta Crescent S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. for reports of a baby in medical distress.

Story continues below advertisement

First responders, including EMS and the Calgary Fire Department, arrived and found a three-month-old infant unconscious, police said.

He was rushed to hospital where he died two days later.

The three-month-old baby was found in medical distress in April last year. He died two days later in hospital. Provided to Global News

The child was alone with his father at the time he was injured, investigators determined.

Calgary police said the investigation was complex, and it’s believed the child’s fatal injuries were not accidental.

“The story provided to medical staff by the child’s father was not consistent with the medical symptoms the child was showing,” police said at the time Kurucz was charged, adding that the child abuse unit was then brought on to the investigation. The child’s death was later declared a homicide.

Kurucz was charged in September with second-degree murder in connection with the death. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that pertains to the case is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Global News’ Heide Pearson