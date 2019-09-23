Calgary man charged in death of 3-month-old son

A Calgary man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his baby in April 2018.

Calgary police said Monday that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Atlanta Crescent S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 for reports of a baby in medical distress.

First responders, including EMS and the Calgary Fire Department, arrived and found a three-month-old infant unconscious, police said.

He was rushed to hospital where he died two days later.

The child was alone with his father at the time he was injured, investigators determined.

“The story provided to medical staff by the child’s father was not consistent with the medical symptoms the child was showing,” police said, adding that the child abuse unit was then brought on to the investigation. The child’s death was later declared a homicide.

The investigation was complex, Calgary police said, and it’s believed the child’s fatal injuries were not accidental.

“Investigations into the death of children can take longer than other investigations because of the specialized expertise and tests needed to collect and interpret medical evidence,” police said.

The child’s father, 29-year-old Anthony Karl Kurucz, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 23.

The child’s mother is not considered a suspect, police said. The name of the child is not being released to protect the mother’s identity.

Anyone with information that pertains to the case is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.