Edmonton man charged in 2017 death of his six-month-old baby boy

After a two-year investigation, a 25-year-old Edmonton man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his six-month-old boy.

On the morning of May 28, 2017, EMS asked police officers to come to a home near 142 Avenue and 77 Street, where they found Jarock Humeniuk dead.

The medical examiner determined the cause of the baby’s death was blunt force trauma and ruled it was a homicide.

READ MORE: Edmonton police homicide unit has ‘formally taken over’ infant death investigation

The baby’s great aunt, Brandee Humeniuk, said Jarock was in his father’s care at the time of his death, though he normally lived with his young mother and grandmother.

“He was the light of their life,” Brandee told Global News shortly after the child’s death in 2017. “He brought them, I believe, more joy than they thought he would.”

Jarock’s mother was 17 years old at the time of his death.

READ MORE: Alberta family mourns loss of baby boy as police homicide unit investigates

On Wednesday, Edmonton police said Christopher Lamarche, 25, had been charged with second-degree murder in the suspicious death of Jarock.

He was arrested in Vancouver on July 5, police said. He’s expected to make his first court appearance “later this week” after he is brought back to Edmonton.

Brandee Humeniuk confirmed to Global News on Wednesday that Lamarche is Jarock’s father.

WATCH BELOW (May 29, 2017): The investigation into the suspicious death of a baby boy over the weekend is now being “formally” handled by the Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit. Shallima Maharaj has the latest.