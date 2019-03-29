Alberta family grieving death of little girl now mourning loss of toddler’s dad

Seven months ago, Craig Morrison’s life was changed forever. His little girl, Brielle, died in hospital after suffering traumatic injuries.

The toddler had been in the Cardston, Alta., area when she was flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital last August. Her father was in Calgary and rushed to be by her side.

She was taken off life support four days later.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been investigating her death ever since, but Morrison never got the answers he was looking for.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old was found dead.

The medical examiner is still trying determine how he died but his family and friends feel like they already know the answer.

“You know why he’s gone — his heart was broken… All our hearts are broken,” said Tammy Morgan, Morrison’s sister.

“She was his whole world… When she was gone, he was so sad. He tried, he tried. He tried to work a lot of hours, he tried to put on a good front, but he was hurting,” said Morgan, while wiping away tears in her Calgary home.

In an interview with Global News last August, Morrison said he and Brielle’s mother shared custody of their daughter.

Morgan, still reeling from the death of her little niece, is now planning her brother’s funeral on what would have been Brielle’s third birthday.

She is determined to continue the work her brother started and not let the memories of her loved ones drift away.

“Now that my brother is gone, we are all standing up to get those answers. We will finish the job for my brother and make sure there is justice for Brielle,” Morgan said.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit says the investigation is ongoing.

