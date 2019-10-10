Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Halifax-area PPC candidate under fire for Islamophobic tweets

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 2:13 pm
Updated October 10, 2019 2:44 pm
New billboard on Bedford highway calls on voters to ‘say no to mass immigration’
WATCH: A controversial billboard ad that endorses the People’s Party of Canada has popped up in Bedford (August 2019).

A Halifax-area People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate has come under fire for Islamophobic tweets saying Islam is “pure evil” and calling for the religion to be banned in Canada.

In several social media posts, Sybil Hogg, PPC candidate for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, said Islam is “not compatible with Canadian values of democracy,” that the religion “has no place in Canadian society” and that Islam “should be banned in Canada.”

Neither Hogg nor the PPC responded to Global News’ request for comment. As of the time of publication, the tweets have not been deleted.

READ MORE: ‘Very hurtful to see,’ Peace by Chocolate founder says of anti-immigration billboard in Halifax

John Grant, who runs the Urban Halifax blog and exposed the Islamophobic tweets, says he was shocked when he read them.

“Some of them are just absolutely insane and completely off the deep end,” Grant told Global News in a phone interview. “To see a candidate in Halifax for the party say explicitly that Islam is a pure evil religion with no place in Canada, that’s a slap in the face to the 10,000 or so that live in Halifax.

“That is completely reprehensible and completely irresponsible.”

Calls for PPC rally boycott

PPC Leader Maxime Bernier is set to hold a party event at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel on Friday. Grant is hoping that drawing attention to the tweets will result in the hotel cancelling the event.

“I thought that people should know what this party stands for and what the candidate for this riding, in a riding in Sackville, has literally said multiple times,” Grant said.

Anti-immigrant billboard taken down after backlash
Anti-immigrant billboard taken down after backlash

Hogg is one of five candidates running in the riding. Also running are Kevin Copley for the Conservatives, Anthony Edmonds for the Greens, Darrell Samson for the Liberals, and Matt Stickland for the NDP.

READ MORE: Riding profile for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook

A counter-demonstration is being planned outside the Marriott by Halifax Against Hate, which calls itself an anti-fascist political group.

The Facebook event for the counter-demonstration says it will be non-violent and aimed at bringing awareness to the “racist, fascistic tendencies of the PPC” and to “make it toxic to whoever gives them a platform.”

The rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. It’s not clear whether Hogg will be in attendance at the PPC event, but in a recent tweet, she encouraged her followers to RSVP.

The Marriott didn’t respond to a request for comment.

