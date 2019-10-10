Halifax-area PPC candidate under fire for Islamophobic tweets

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax-area People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate has come under fire for Islamophobic tweets saying Islam is “pure evil” and calling for the religion to be banned in Canada.

In several social media posts, Sybil Hogg, PPC candidate for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, said Islam is “not compatible with Canadian values of democracy,” that the religion “has no place in Canadian society” and that Islam “should be banned in Canada.”

I feel sick when I think about the direction this country is headed. Islam is not compatible with democracy. It just isn't. https://t.co/HR4jlTfqjh — Sybil for the ppl 🇨🇦 (@sybilfortheppl) June 4, 2019

Islam is pure evil. Islam has no place in Canadian society. https://t.co/Tp347kOF6C — Sybil for the ppl 🇨🇦 (@sybilfortheppl) March 3, 2019

@Speech7x7 @Powerto00263792 Islam is not compatible with Canadian Values or democracy. —

Sybil for the ppl 🇨🇦 (@sybilfortheppl) May 26, 2019

Neither Hogg nor the PPC responded to Global News’ request for comment. As of the time of publication, the tweets have not been deleted.

John Grant, who runs the Urban Halifax blog and exposed the Islamophobic tweets, says he was shocked when he read them.

“Some of them are just absolutely insane and completely off the deep end,” Grant told Global News in a phone interview. “To see a candidate in Halifax for the party say explicitly that Islam is a pure evil religion with no place in Canada, that’s a slap in the face to the 10,000 or so that live in Halifax.

“That is completely reprehensible and completely irresponsible.” Tweet This

Calls for PPC rally boycott

PPC Leader Maxime Bernier is set to hold a party event at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel on Friday. Grant is hoping that drawing attention to the tweets will result in the hotel cancelling the event.

“I thought that people should know what this party stands for and what the candidate for this riding, in a riding in Sackville, has literally said multiple times,” Grant said.

Anti-immigrant billboard taken down after backlash

Hogg is one of five candidates running in the riding. Also running are Kevin Copley for the Conservatives, Anthony Edmonds for the Greens, Darrell Samson for the Liberals, and Matt Stickland for the NDP.

A counter-demonstration is being planned outside the Marriott by Halifax Against Hate, which calls itself an anti-fascist political group.

The Facebook event for the counter-demonstration says it will be non-violent and aimed at bringing awareness to the “racist, fascistic tendencies of the PPC” and to “make it toxic to whoever gives them a platform.”

The rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. It’s not clear whether Hogg will be in attendance at the PPC event, but in a recent tweet, she encouraged her followers to RSVP.

The Marriott didn’t respond to a request for comment.