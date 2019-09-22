Canada election: Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook

The 2015 red wave in Atlantic Canada helped Liberal Darrell Samson earn his seat in the riding of Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, defeating longtime NDP MP Peter Stoffer.

Samson will attempt to retain the seat in the upcoming election with the NDP hoping they can recapture the seat.

Candidates

Liberal: Darrell Samson (Incumbent)

Conservative: Kevin Copley

NDP: Matt Stickland

Green: Anthony Edmonds

PPC: Sybil Hogg

Geography

The riding consists of part of the Halifax Regional Municipality located on the Atlantic coast between Lake Charlotte and Jeddore Harbour.

History

This riding was held by veterans advocate and NDP MP Peter Stoffer from 1997 until 2015 when he was defeated by current Liberal MP Darrell Samson.