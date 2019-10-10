Winnipeg crews on standby for blast of winter weather

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg maintenance crews are watching and waiting, as the province prepares to be hit with winter weather.

A Colorado Low continues to push into southern Manitoba on Thursday, bringing with it a mix of wet snow and rain. City crews said they’re prepared.

Crews were already sanding bridges and overpasses in hopes of making a safer Thursday morning commute, according to Michael Cantor, Head of Street Maintenance for the City of Winnipeg.

“Since last night, we switched temporarily to a winter maintenance mode to prepare for the weather and road conditions,” Cantor told 680CJOB. Tweet This

The winter maintenance mode allows sanding trucks and even plows to be on standby ready to react, he added.

“We have plows ready to go and we also make sure our contractors are ready to address this snowfall in case we need to call them in,” Cantor said.

Once the temperature dropped under 2 C, Cantor said they made the decision to begin salting the bridges.

The Colorado Low will begin to impact southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Thursday with winds expecting to be strong, up to 60-70 km/h gusts anticipated.

The Colorado Low begins to impact Winnipeg Thursday morning. Global News