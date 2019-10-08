Emily Carr University to remain closed for another week after suspicious fire

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s Emily Carr University will remain closed for another week, in the wake of a small fire police say may have been arson.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning on the fourth level of ECU’s Mount Pleasant building after someone allegedly broke into the campus. No one was hurt.

The institution had hoped to reopen Oct. 8 but issued a bulletin to students saying it would now not reopen until the following Tuesday.

ECU says damage is concentrated in the school’s Research and Industry Office and the Painting and Drawing studios on Level 4, along with some water damage in other parts of the facility.

It said progress had been made in removing standing water and improving air quality.

“Unfortunately, we’ve also learned that many of the classrooms and shops most impacted by the damage are not yet safe to use,” said the school.

“Several of these areas will be unavailable for some time until the work is finished.”

ECU said most classrooms should be ready to use by Oct 15, and that those that weren’t would have alternative arrangements put in place.

It said missed class time would be rescheduled for the assessment period of Dec. 4-17 at the end of the semester.

Students who need to retrieve personal belongings are asked to contact aadvising@ecuad.ca.