Police investigate alleged altercation involving staff at Regina high school

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating following an alleged altercation at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate involving staff on Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident took place at around 8 a.m.

Officers were sent to the school and say there were no weapons involved or physical injury to report, according to police.

Police say no students were involved in the alleged altercation itself, but could have witnessed it.

No one has been charged, police say.

