Regina police charge boy, 12, over social media post threatening city’s schools

A 12-year-old boy has been charged for a post he made on social media involving a photo of a gun and a message threatening the city’s schools.

The Regina Police Service say they received the report of the photo on Monday.

Police say the incident has been resolved and there is no danger to any of the schools related to the post.

The boy, who cannot be named in accordance to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with conveying a false message.

He appeared in youth provincial court on Tuesday.