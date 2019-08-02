Crime
August 2, 2019 10:36 am

Regina man taken to hospital following Thursday assault on Osler Street

By Online Producer  Global News

The Regina Police Service say a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an assault on Thursday evening.

Taryn Snell / Global News
A A

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday evening after what police believe was the result of an assault.

READ MORE: Regina police charge 18-year-old man with assault involving a machete

Regina police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Osler Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to one of his hands and his face, police said.

READ MORE: 3 northern Ontario fire evacuees housed in Regina charged with assault: police

Police said they continue to investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Investigation
Non-life-threatening Injuries
Osler Street
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
RPS

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.