Regina man taken to hospital following Thursday assault on Osler Street

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday evening after what police believe was the result of an assault.

Regina police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Osler Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to one of his hands and his face, police said.

Police said they continue to investigate.