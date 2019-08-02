Regina man taken to hospital following Thursday assault on Osler Street
A A
A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday evening after what police believe was the result of an assault.
READ MORE: Regina police charge 18-year-old man with assault involving a machete
Regina police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Osler Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to one of his hands and his face, police said.
READ MORE: 3 northern Ontario fire evacuees housed in Regina charged with assault: police
Police said they continue to investigate.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.