Off-duty officer charged with impaired driving following collision in Wasauksing First Nation: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 5:07 pm
An off-duty OPP officer from Wainfleet, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision in Wasauksing First Nation on Sunday morning, police say.

At about 10:30 a.m., Anishinabek Police Service called West Parry Sound OPP to help investigate the crash on Deemeemguk Road.

The investigation revealed alcohol was a factor in the collision, officers say.

The driver, Const. Mark Leitch, 49, has been charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle while impaired, police say.

Police say Leitch, an 18-year member with the OPP, is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Oct. 31.

