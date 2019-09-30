Crime
September 30, 2019 3:04 pm

Police investigating reported mischief to mailboxes in Parry Sound

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The mailboxes were located at Tait's Island Road and Highway 124 in McKellar Township, Allen Crescent and Highway 141 in Seguin Township, and Long Lake Estates Road and Highway 124 in McDougall Township, police say.

Officers are investigating three complaints from Canada Post regarding damage to community mailboxes in the Parry Sound district from Sept. 13 to 25.

OPP say suspects pried open and removed mail from mailboxes.

Officers say anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122  or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

