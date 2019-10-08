Menu

Crime

Ancaster teen charged with threatening Catholic school

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 8, 2019 5:47 pm
Hamilton police have charged an Ancaster teenager after a threat was made towards a Catholic school.
Hamilton police have charged an Ancaster teenager after a threat was made towards a Catholic school. File / 900 CHML

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a threat was made towards a Hamilton Catholic school.

Hamilton Police say the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board received a post on their Twitter forum shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday from a suspect who threatened an unspecified school.

Police, with help from the Technical Crime Unit, identified the author of the post and arrested an Ancaster teenager Monday evening. He has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police say the boy has been released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to be in court Nov. 8.

