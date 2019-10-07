Menu

Crime

Multiple east Hamilton schools in hold and secure after ‘serious assault’: police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 7, 2019 2:33 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 2:42 pm
Several east Hamilton schools are in hold and secure while police investigate a serious assault in the area.
Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML File

Several schools in east Hamilton were in hold and secure on Monday afternoon while police investigated a serious assault.

Just before 2 p.m., Hamilton Police posted on Twitter that a “serious assault” took place outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Main Street East.

The victim was taken to hospital; their condition is unknown.

READ MORE: Shooting forces 2 Hamilton schools into hold and secure: police

Police say W. H. Ballard Elementary School, Parkdale Elementary School, Rosedale Elementary School, St. Eugene Catholic Elementary School, Viscount Montgomery Elementary School, and several daycares in the area were put in hold and secure.

The hold and secure was lifted just after 2:30 p.m.

Hamilton Police say the major crime unit has taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with cell phone footage to contact them.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceAssaultHamiltonHamilton Policehold and secureeast hamiltonviscount montgomery elementary schoolparkdale elementary schoolrosedale elementary schoolsir winston churchill secondary schoolst. eugene catholic elementary schoolw. h. ballard elementary school
