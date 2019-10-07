Multiple east Hamilton schools in hold and secure after ‘serious assault’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Several schools in east Hamilton were in hold and secure on Monday afternoon while police investigated a serious assault.

Just before 2 p.m., Hamilton Police posted on Twitter that a “serious assault” took place outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Main Street East.

Police continue to investigate a serious assault outside @Churchill_HWDSB in #HamOnt. The following @HWDSB and @HWCDSB schools are in Hold & Secure: @WHBallardnews, Parkdale, Rosedale, St. Eugene's, @Viscount_HWDSB as well as several area daycares. Please stay out of the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 7, 2019

The victim was taken to hospital; their condition is unknown.

Police say W. H. Ballard Elementary School, Parkdale Elementary School, Rosedale Elementary School, St. Eugene Catholic Elementary School, Viscount Montgomery Elementary School, and several daycares in the area were put in hold and secure.

The hold and secure was lifted just after 2:30 p.m.

Hamilton Police say the major crime unit has taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with cell phone footage to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a major incident @Churchill_HWDSB in #HamOnt. Major Crime has taken over the investigation. Anyone with cellphone video is asked to contact police at 905-546-4123. The Hold & Secure at area schools has been lifted. More details to follow. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 7, 2019