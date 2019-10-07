Multiple east Hamilton schools in hold and secure after ‘serious assault’: police

Several schools in east Hamilton were in hold and secure on Monday afternoon while police investigated a serious assault.
Just before 2 p.m., Hamilton Police posted on Twitter that a “serious assault” took place outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Main Street East.
The victim was taken to hospital; their condition is unknown.
Police say W. H. Ballard Elementary School, Parkdale Elementary School, Rosedale Elementary School, St. Eugene Catholic Elementary School, Viscount Montgomery Elementary School, and several daycares in the area were put in hold and secure.
The hold and secure was lifted just after 2:30 p.m.
Hamilton Police say the major crime unit has taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with cell phone footage to contact them.
