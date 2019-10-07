Crime October 7 2019 8:07pm 00:22 Police say assault ‘captured on video’ in wake of Hamilton teen’s death Hamilton police said in the wake of an attack that left a 14-year-old dead, that they have video of the incident. They are calling on those involved to turn themselves in. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6003703/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6003703/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?