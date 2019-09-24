Crime
September 24, 2019 2:26 pm
Updated: September 24, 2019 2:56 pm

Shooting forces 2 Hamilton schools into hold and secure: police

Police say Cathedral High School and Cathy Wever Elementary School were placed in a hold and secure, which was lifted about two hours later.

Hamilton Police Service
One man is in custody following a shooting incident that forced two Hamilton schools into a hold and secure.

A heavy police presence responded to the area of Cannon Street East and Wentworth Street North just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say officers with the Emergency Response Unit, with the assistance of the K9 unit, arrested the man after a short foot chase and recovered a firearm.

Police say Cathedral High School and Cathy Wever (wee-ver) Elementary School were placed in a hold and secure — which were lifted about 90 minutes later.

 

Police say no one was hurt and they are continuing to investigate.

