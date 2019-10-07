2 pedestrians sent to hospital after Sunday evening collision in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman were sent to hospital Sunday evening after a collision involving a vehicle near Bonnie Doon Mall.

Police said they closed the intersection of 85 Street and 83 Avenue at around 5 p.m. after a 63-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who were crossing 85 Street were reportedly hit by a northbound Dodge Caravan.

The two were in a marked crosswalk at the time of collision, according to police.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took both adults to hospital. The man’s condition was described as non-life-threatening while the woman reportedly suffered “very serious” injuries.

Two people were taken to hospital Sunday evening after a collision near Bonnie Doon Mall. Julien Fournier/Global News

The investigation is ongoing, but police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The intersection reopened shortly after 11 p.m.