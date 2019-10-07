2 pedestrians sent to hospital after Sunday evening collision in Edmonton

A man and a woman were sent to hospital Sunday evening after a collision involving a vehicle near Bonnie Doon Mall.
Police said they closed the intersection of 85 Street and 83 Avenue at around 5 p.m. after a 63-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who were crossing 85 Street were reportedly hit by a northbound Dodge Caravan.
The two were in a marked crosswalk at the time of collision, according to police.
Paramedics responded to the scene and took both adults to hospital. The man’s condition was described as non-life-threatening while the woman reportedly suffered “very serious” injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, but police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.
The intersection reopened shortly after 11 p.m.
