School bus involved in collision in west Edmonton

A school bus was involved in a collision near Whitemud Drive on the 159 Street overpass in west Edmonton on Thursday morning.

It appeared the bus and a Honda CR-V SUV were involved in the crash. A group of children could be seen standing outside the bus, and emergency crews were at the scene.

The collision happened around 8:30 a.m., when firefighters responded to the scene.

About 10 minutes later, Alberta Health Services said paramedics were dispatched. Three patients were assessed, and paramedics transported a child to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition, AHS said.

The bus was carrying students headed to Patricia Heights School, located a short drive south of the crash scene, Edmonton Public Schools said.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were on the scene to help clean up spilled fluid from the collision.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton police for more information.

