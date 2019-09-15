Motorcycle collision shuts down east leg of Anthony Henday Drive

A collision between a vehicle and two motorcycles caused a section of Anthony Henday Drive on the east side of Edmonton to be closed Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after noon in the southbound lanes near the Yellowhead. Police, fire crews and EMS were all on scene.

Strathcona County RCMP said one motorcyclist was treated at the scene while another was taken to hospital in unknown condition. Global News has reached out to Alberta Health Services for more information.

READ MORE: Edmonton motorcycle club mourns woman killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

Southbound traffic on the Henday was being diverted by police and it was not known when the scene would be cleared.

Multi-vehicle collision Henday SB on the Yellowhead overpass. Unknown if there's any injuries. SB traffic is currently being re-routed. Avoid the area if possible. #yeg #yegtraffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/F981eHhRpi — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) September 15, 2019

— More to come…