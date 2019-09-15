Traffic
September 15, 2019 3:33 pm

Motorcycle collision shuts down east leg of Anthony Henday Drive

By Online Journalist  Global News

A collision between a vehicle and two motorcycles on Anthony Henday Drive on the east side of Edmonton. Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Eric Beck, Global News
A collision between a vehicle and two motorcycles caused a section of Anthony Henday Drive on the east side of Edmonton to be closed Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after noon in the southbound lanes near the Yellowhead. Police, fire crews and EMS were all on scene.

Strathcona County RCMP said one motorcyclist was treated at the scene while another was taken to hospital in unknown condition. Global News has reached out to Alberta Health Services for more information.

Southbound traffic on the Henday was being diverted by police and it was not known when the scene would be cleared.

— More to come…

