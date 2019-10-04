Edmonton police make arrest in ‘extensive’ Bonnie Doon vandalism spree

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a vandalism spree that damaged 39 vehicles and apartment windows throughout Bonnie Doon at the end of September.

On Sept. 30, police were dispatched to an area near 89 Street and 83 Avenue after reports of the damage. Officers interviewed residents who reported damage to 17 vehicles that included slashed tires and smashed windshields.

Police dogs were dispatched to the area, but were unable to find a track.

Then, early in the morning on Oct. 3, police were dispatched back to the area after a report of a man waving a knife outside a business.

Witnesses said the man then walked into a nearby residential neighbourhood where he smashed multiple vehicle and apartment windows with a hatchet.

Joshua Campbell is facing 39 counts of mischief under $5,000.