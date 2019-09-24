3 girls charged with mischief after Edmonton graffiti spree in McQueen

Edmonton police said Tuesday three teenagers — all girls — had been arrested and charged in connection with a series of graffiti incidents in the McQueen neighbourhood.

There were about 20 tags reported over the weekend of Sept. 14-15 near 108 Avenue at 146 Street, 109 Avenue at 144 Street and 111 Avenue near 138 Street. Most of the vandalism took place in back alleys. At least two vehicles were damaged.

Early the following Monday morning, police were called and residents told officers they had seen a group of girls doing the tagging but no arrests were made at the time.

Police obtained surveillance video from the area and, after reviewing it and interviewing multiple witnesses from the community, three suspects were identified.

Three teen girls were arrested this past weekend, an Edmonton police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

All three have been charged with mischief over $5,000.

The three youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

— With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith