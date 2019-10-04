Edmonton man rejected for babysitting job hits setback in human rights complaints

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man’s human rights complaints against parents who rejected him as a babysitter have hit a setback.

The northern director of the Alberta Human Rights Commission says there’s no reasonable basis to proceed with James Cyrynowski’s complaints.

One complaint alleges a mother discriminated against the man based on family status when she hired someone else to watch her kids.

Another claims a single father discriminated based on age and gender when the job was cancelled.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal advocacy group, is representing both parents and linked the commission’s letters in a news release.

It’s now up to the director of the human rights commission to decide whether the complaints go ahead.

