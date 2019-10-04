Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton man rejected for babysitting job hits setback in human rights complaints

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 2:00 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 2:01 pm
An Alberta man's human rights complaint about being rejected for babysitting jobs has hit a setback.
An Alberta man's human rights complaint about being rejected for babysitting jobs has hit a setback. Nicholas Eveleigh / Getty Images

An Edmonton man’s human rights complaints against parents who rejected him as a babysitter have hit a setback.

The northern director of the Alberta Human Rights Commission says there’s no reasonable basis to proceed with James Cyrynowski’s complaints.

One complaint alleges a mother discriminated against the man based on family status when she hired someone else to watch her kids.

Another claims a single father discriminated based on age and gender when the job was cancelled.

READ MORE: Alberta man rejected from babysitting jobs files human rights complaints

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal advocacy group, is representing both parents and linked the commission’s letters in a news release.

It’s now up to the director of the human rights commission to decide whether the complaints go ahead.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Human RightsDiscriminationKijijiHuman Rights CommissionAlberta Human Rights CommissionGender Discriminationjustice centre for constitutional freedomsEdmonton manFamily Statusbabysitting complaint
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.