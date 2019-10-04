Menu

Weather

Frost advisory issued for eastern Ontario

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 11:39 am
A frost warning is in effect for parts of eastern Ontario.
A frost warning is in effect for parts of eastern Ontario. Christa Patterson

Temperatures are meant to drop below freezing for most of eastern Ontario on Friday evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority issued a special weather statement on Friday morning, warning of the potentially freezing temperatures in the evening.

READ MORE: Frost advisories issued for various parts of Alberta on Friday

According to Environment Canada, frost advisories “are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

Affected areas include:

  • Ottawa
  • Cornwall area
  • Smiths Falls area
  • Brockville area
  • Kingston area
  • Belleville area
  • South Frontenac area
