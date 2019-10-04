Frost advisory issued for eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures are meant to drop below freezing for most of eastern Ontario on Friday evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority issued a special weather statement on Friday morning, warning of the potentially freezing temperatures in the evening.

According to Environment Canada, frost advisories “are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

Affected areas include:

Ottawa

Cornwall area

Smiths Falls area

Brockville area

Kingston area

Belleville area

South Frontenac area

