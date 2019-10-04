Frost advisory issued for eastern Ontario

Temperatures are meant to drop below freezing for most of eastern Ontario on Friday evening, according to Environment Canada.
The weather authority issued a special weather statement on Friday morning, warning of the potentially freezing temperatures in the evening.
According to Environment Canada, frost advisories “are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”
Affected areas include:
- Ottawa
- Cornwall area
- Smiths Falls area
- Brockville area
- Kingston area
- Belleville area
- South Frontenac area
