Frost advisories issued for various parts of Alberta on Friday

It may still be summer but some parts of Alberta aren’t safe from possibly experiencing some seriously cold temperatures on Friday night.

Environment Canada issued a number of frost advisories in the province on Friday afternoon.

“Patchy frost is expected tonight,” the weather agency said on its website. “Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.”

Environment Canada said it issues frost advisories when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season.

They said the dip in temperatures can lead to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

READ MORE: Lac Ste. Anne County declares state of agricultural disaster

Watch below: (From August 2019) Some farmers just west of Edmonton are starting to get worried they might not get a crop this year. Lac Ste. Anne County even declared a state of agricultural disaster. Tom Vernon reports.

While most of Friday’s frost advisories were issued in parts of northern Alberta, parts of Mountain View County and Rocky View County in southern Alberta were also issued advisories.

READ MORE: Rainfall warnings issued in northern Alberta, some areas could get 75 mm of rain by Saturday

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.