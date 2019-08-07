Lac Ste. Anne County declares state of agricultural disaster

The “volume and frequency of precipitation in 2019” prompted Lac Ste. Anne County council to declare a state of agricultural disaster on Wednesday, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.

The post said the significant rainfall in the region “has caused incorrigible damage to the crops within the municipality.”

“While various degrees of damage exist throughout the municipality, almost all crop has been affected by current moisture conditions in a negative manner,” the Facebook post read.

Much of central Alberta has been mired in rainy conditions throughout the summer along with the occasional hailstorm. Last month, a provincial emergency alert was issued for Lac Ste. Anne County after significant precipitation caused flooding, slides and road closures in the area.

It was not immediately clear what will happen next after the county declared the disaster. The Alberta government runs a disaster recovery program that can provide financial assistance to a number of different entities, including farms, for “uninsurable loss and damage caused by emergencies and disasters.”

In 2016, Lac Ste. Anne County declared a state of agricultural disaster because of weather conditions impacting harvest efforts in the fall.

Lac Ste. Anne County is located about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.